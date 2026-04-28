Dess Dior named 'Billboard''s Hip-Hop Artist of the Month for April 2026

Dess Dior attends the Femme It Forward's 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Dess Dior makes a Note to Self on her latest EP, offering a reminder of her journey so far. Speaking to Billboard as its Hip-Hop Artist of the Month for April 2026, she explained, "This project was really just me reminding myself who I am, how far I've come, and where I'm headed. It's easy to lose yourself in all the noise, but I have to stay grounded and rooted in my own feminine power."

Dess added that the project sees her going deeper than she did on her Take Notes EP, with "more vulnerability [and] more melodic records. You really get a feel for where I'm at right now. I'm feeling very sexy, very confident, [and] very unapologetic."

According to Dess, disappointment played a major role in helping her establish self-worth, and setting high and firm standards.

"Disappointment pushed me to stand firm on my boundaries," she said. "Going through life, being let down by things. People put me in a space where my back was against the wall and all I could depend on was myself. That’s where I get my fuel and my ammo."

With the new EP, Dess hope that fans can both see and hear that growth.

"I want people to be able to listen to Note to Self with open ears and just hear growth, because that's what this project represents. I've grown in so many different areas, musically, mentally," she said. "I wanted it to represent women's empowerment, people empowerment."

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