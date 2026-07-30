Davido talks decision to release new album, 'Oriadé': 'It’s the summertime. I want new music'

Davido releases his new album, Oriadé, on Friday, a project he says was recorded without any pressure.

"[R]ecording this album, we had a lot of fun," he tells Vibe. "There was no pressure on me. Because I have so many songs out now that are doing so well. My last two projects are still streaming well."

He adds, "[T]here was really no need to drop an album, but I was just sitting on so much beautiful music. I was like, 'Yo, we got to put this out. It’s the summertime. I want new music.' You know, I tour a lot. When you tour a lot, you understand."

The 13-track album was recorded with a much smaller team than usual.

"I live with the kids and my wife. I can’t have a hundred people in my house like before," Davido says. "Normally we record with 10 people in the studio; we’re drinking, you know how it is. Like, party vibe. But with this record, because of my situation, I can’t be having a hundred people at the hip. So I was only calling a few, probably the producer and engineer, only the people that needed to work."

He says he "enjoyed the process so much" because everyone remained focused.

"When you have people around you that are there for work, everybody’s there to contribute to the brand, not just sitting around. When it’s time to work, we’ve got to get to it," he says.

Davido teases, "I feel like the music is going to speak for it."

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