Custom Jay-Z Google map highlights NYC locations vital to his career

Jay-Z is seen before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

As a native New Yorker, there are places throughout the city that hold special meaning for Jay-Z. He's given fans an opportunity to visit those spots — or at least discover those locations — by teaming with Google Maps.

Together, they have highlighted those locations on a map that includes descriptions explaining their significance to Hov. Among the featured spots are Jungle Studios, where he recorded some of his 12th studio album, Magna Carter Holy Grail; the Apollo Theater in Harlem, where he performed for the first time in 1997 and a few times after; the creative hub where he developed and recorded Blueprint 3; and Barclays Center, which he helped bring to Brooklyn. The map also features locations for pop-up experiences and merchandise celebrating Reasonable Doubt, which turned 30 on June 25.

Hov made appearances at some of those pop-ups with daughter Blue Ivy Carter to thank fans and interact with his supporters.

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