Coco Jones talks 'LUVAGIRL,' being chosen for the 'TIME'100 list

Coco Jones attends the 2026 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Coco Jones is loving life.

The “LUVAGIRL” singer says her latest single is representative not just of her status as a soon-to-be-married woman, but about her feelings on all aspects of her life.

"I am engaged, I'm in love. And I'm in love with myself, you know?" she told ABC Audio on the red carpet of the TIME100 Gala in New York City. "It's not just about, of course, us. It's about the whole intention of my next project. It's very, 'I love my life. I love me. I love my girls. I love my man. I love everything.'"

Coco, who revealed her engagement to NBA star Donovan Mitchell last summer, does indeed have a lot to be grateful for.

She was among those chosen for the TIME100 list as one of the most influential people of 2026. She was celebrated at the TIME100 Gala on April 23 and performed at the event, as well.

“I think it's an honor to be here, to be even on that list,” she told ABC Audio. “It's such an accomplishment.”

She added, "TIME100 has, I mean, just been a home for all the powerhouse culture movers. And so to be considered … to be actually on the list, it's just a huge accomplishment and a huge honor. I'm really grateful."

In the magazine's TIME100 issue, Coco's best friend Jaylen Barron paid tribute to her. Barron wrote that Coco is "incredibly grounded" and someone who "will always tell you the truth, even when it's hard," adding that she sets an example for young Black women by staying true to herself without compromising her values.

Others who made the list include Anderson .Paak, Keke Palmer, Sterling K. Brown and Zoe Saldaña.

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