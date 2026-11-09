Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Sebastian using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. BP
- Address: 8195 20TH ST, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.49
#1. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 5565 20th St, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.49
#1. Sunoco (tie)
- Address: 8418 20th St, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.49
#4. Murphy USA
- Address: 1999 U.S. Hwy 1, Sebastian, FL
- Price: $3.59
#4. RaceTrac (tie)
- Address: 9490 108th Ave, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.59
#6. 7-Eleven
- Address: 1201 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.66
#6. 7-Eleven (tie)
- Address: 2296 US-1, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.66
#6. Speedway (tie)
- Address: 800 US-1, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.66
#9. Cumberland Farms
- Address: 4490 US 1, Vero Beach, FL
- Price: $3.69
#9. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 8530 US-1, Sebastian, FL
- Price: $3.69