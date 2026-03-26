Cardi B takes Madison Square Garden stage with help from Cash Cobain, Lil' Kim

Cardi B performed at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, showcasing some new looks and surprising fans with special guests Cash Cobain and Lil' Kim.

"I don't really got sexy songs, I got gangsta songs," she said, before welcoming Cash Cobain to the stage. "So Cash Cobain, come sing me a sexy song for me baby." He then delivered live renditions of his songs "Fisherrr" and "H*** Be Mad," which features BunnaB. Kim later joined Cardi onstage to perform her verse from "Quiet Storm (Remix)" by Mobb Deep.

"I don't want y'all to think I'm being dramatic coming out here in this beautiful outfit on," Kim said. "But Cardi dressed me tonight."

At one point Cardi also walked out with daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus.

Ciara made an appearance, albeit a background one, in support of Cardi's Little Miss Drama tour. She was captured chatting with Cardi backstage at the event.

"You left it all on the stage last night @IAmCardiB! A time was had!" Ciara wrote, alongside photos from the night. "Congratulations on making history! You are such an inspiration to so many! We are so proud of you!"

The tour stop marked the first of back-to-back shows in Cardi's hometown of New York. She is set to perform at Madison Square Garden for a second time on Thursday night.

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