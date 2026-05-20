Cardi B named 2026 global brand ambassador for FASHIONPHILE

Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Money moves continue for Cardi B, who has just been announced as the 2026 global brand ambassador for FASHIONPHILE, the ultraluxury accessories and bags resale brand.

She appears in its Get Your Bag campaign, which highlights the "long-term value" and demand for "pre-loved luxury" items via its shop-and-sell model. Cardi is curating a special collection featuring pieces from Hermès, Chanel, Goyard and other high-end brands.

“I love a good bag, but I love a smart buy too. I love Fashionphile because they really have it all. The rare pieces, the classics, and everything’s authentic," Cardi said in a press release. “This partnership made sense because we both care about quality, style, and getting to the bag!”

"At FASHIONPHILE, we’ve always believed that ultra-luxury is an investment, not just a purchase,” added Sarah Davis, FASHIONPHILE founder and president. “Cardi embodies that mindset in a way that’s both aspirational and real. She understands the value behind these pieces and brings a level of visibility and energy that expands how people think about resale.”

Cardi's curated FASHIONPHILE collection is available exclusively on FASHIONPHILE.com.

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