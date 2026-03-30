Cardi B brings out Fetty Wap at New Jersey stop of Little Miss Drama tour

Cardi B and Fetty Wap perform in concert on March 28, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"Hey, what's up? Hello," said Fetty Wap to the crowd at Cardi B's Little Miss Drama tour Saturday.

Fresh off the release of his new album, Zavier, he joined Cardi onstage at the Prudential Center in his native New Jersey.

"Do I need some help?" Cardi asked the crowd, to which they responded with loud applause. "Alright then, I'ma get some help then," she said. "Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the one and only, Jersey's finest, Fetty Wap."

Fetty performed his breakout song, 2015's "Trap Queen," while Cardi danced to the track. Before he walked off the stage, she asked the crowd to join her in saying, "Welcome home, Fetty Wap."

Fetty was freed from prison in January after serving time for charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Zavier marks his first post-release album. He's set to celebrate with a series of "Welcome Home" shows taking place in April.

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