Burna Boy offers to pay for Stockton victims’ funerals

Burna Boy has offered to pay the funeral expenses for four people who were killed in a mass shooting at a children's birthday party in Stockton, California, Saturday. He says in a statement that he wanted to financially support the victims' families as they mourn and grieve the loss of their loved ones.

"When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke," he says in the statement, noting he "reached out to Wack 100 and connected with [Vice Mayor] Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone. ... I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing."

Lee said in his own statement, “Burna Boy’s generosity is an example of how people around the world want to help, even when they’ve never met the families impacted.”

As ABC News previously reported, the shooting unfolded at a banquet hall Saturday evening during a child's birthday celebration.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that there may have been multiple shooters involved in the shooting, which appears to have been a targeted attack. A 21-year-old was killed, as well as an 8-, 9- and 14-year-old, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office told ABC News. Eleven others were wounded in the shooting, including one who remains in critical condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

