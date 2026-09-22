Brain fog, daydreaming, low energy, and other signs of cognitive disengagement syndrome

Cognitive disengagement syndrome (CDS) is a set of symptoms marked by frequent daydreaming, brain fog, slow processing speed, daytime sleepiness, and low energy. In the mid-1980s, clinicians and researchers started documenting this neurodevelopmental pattern. Back then, they called it "sluggish cognitive tempo." In 2023, it was renamed as cognitive disengagement syndrome. The new name highlights the symptoms a person experiences. The old term, with the word "sluggish," made it seem like a personal fault — like laziness.

Signs of CDS often show up in childhood. But you can experience symptoms in adulthood as well. The syndrome shares many symptoms with ADHD, particularly the inattentive type. In fact, 25% to 40% of kids and teens with ADHD and 46% of adults with ADHD also experience CDS symptoms.

But it's important to keep in mind that CDS and ADHD are distinct, says Melissa Miller, PhD, a pediatric psychologist at Cincinnati Children's Hospital who studies CDS.

“ADHD is represented by this external distraction … kind of like your brain’s noticing everything all at once,” she explains. “Whereas for individuals with CDS, they might be internally distracted. So, distracted by their own thoughts, excessively daydreaming, or almost just having a blank mind at times.”

And while you might have difficulty sustaining attention with ADHD, with CDS, you experience “more of slow processing or even a lower alertness to even get started on a task,” Miller says.

This overlap between ADHD and CDS symptoms can be confusing. Below, Understood breaks down which symptoms are associated with CDS, how they can affect daily life, and how it's different — but connected — to ADHD.

Signs and symptoms of CDS

There are both cognitive and motor symptoms of CDS in kids, teens, and adults, according to Nicholas Fogleman, PhD, a child clinical psychologist and director of the University of North Carolina ADHD Program.

These CDS symptoms can show up in school, work, or home life and include:

Daydreaming

Fogginess or mental confusion

Drowsiness or daytime sleepiness

Low activity

Slow processing speed

Asking people to repeat questions or losing your train of thought

Difficulty following instructions

Not engaging in or withdrawing from social interactions

Poor school or work performance

Not completing home chores and tasks

Feeling like you're dragging yourself along all day

Higher likelihood of internalizing conditions, like depression and anxiety

Daydreaming is the symptom people most often think of when it comes to CDS. That’s because with CDS, you’re often distracted by your own thoughts. Completing tasks can take longer because of frequent internal distraction.

Another hallmark symptom of CDS is drowsiness. “We see that there’s a lot of daytime sleepiness, especially difficulties in the morning,” says Miller. “I’ve also heard from parents before describe differences in kids with CDS taking a really long time, for example, in the shower, because it’s an ideal place to daydream.”

Another common symptom of CDS is slow processing speed. That's when someone needs a lot of time to take in, make sense of, and respond to information. And this is where the old term "sluggish cognitive tempo" came from. If you have CDS, it can take a few repetitions to understand instructions. Or it may take longer to complete tasks.

Symptoms of CDS depend on the person, though. “Just like ADHD, we know that not everyone with ADHD is the same and what they experience is not always the same,” says Miller. “And I think the same thing is true for CDS.”

CDS vs. ADHD: How are they different?

Symptoms of CDS may sound similar to ADHD, especially the inattentive type. But you can have CDS without having ADHD, and vice versa.

Here are some important differences between CDS and ADHD. It’s important to note that there is still significant overlap between CDS and ADHD, such as executive function challenges. And some people with ADHD (especially the inattentive subtype) may have symptoms of both CDS and ADHD.

CDS

Internal distraction, like daydreaming

Low energy

Slow to start a task

Internalizing problems

ADHD

External distraction, like getting distracted by things in your environment

Hyperactivity, restlessness, impulsivity

Difficulty starting, maintaining focus on, and finishing a task

Externalizing problems

To highlight their differences, Miller points out how CDS and ADHD might show up in a classroom. A teacher may notice that a student with ADHD is looking around the room instead of focusing on their assignment. “Whereas someone with CDS might look like they’re working on their assignment, but they might just be staring at it,” Miller says. “So they’re not distracted by things around them, but they’re … on the same problem for 10 minutes.”

CDS can also mimic other health conditions outside of ADHD, including the following:

Why CDS isn’t an official diagnosis yet

Although the symptoms associated with CDS have been identified by scientists and clinicians since the mid-1980s, there’s no official diagnosis for it in the DSM-5. That’s the reference book used by clinicians to officially diagnose a patient with a psychiatric condition. And that’s because for a long time, CDS symptoms were thought to be part of ADHD.

In more recent years, CDS has separated from ADHD. A review of the research around CDS has added evidence that CDS is its own condition.

In the meantime, researchers are trying to better understand the underlying cause of CDS. And clinicians can still evaluate for CDS alongside ADHD, depression, anxiety, and other conditions with similar symptoms.

How to treat cognitive disengagement syndrome

It’s not yet possible to get an official CDS diagnosis. Because CDS symptoms have been associated with ADHD in the past, and because there’s no official DSM-5 diagnosis, some health care providers may be unaware of the differences. Working closely with a psychologist, counselor or therapist, or psychiatric practitioner to explore CDS is a great first step.

Research around treatments specifically for CDS is limited. There's some thinking that certain treatments for ADHD may benefit individuals with CDS. But support for research is limited.

Fogleman notes that sleep interventions and environmental strategies at home and school can help you manage CDS symptoms day to day.

There are practical steps you can take:

Allow extra processing time to reduce pressure while completing tasks.

Use visual timers or verbal prompts to gently re-anchor yourself or your child to the task at hand.

Explore informal school and work accommodations to allow for extra time, repeating instructions, and changes in work volume.

Work with a mental health professional to manage anxiety and depression symptoms.

Miller adds, “Having a routine in the morning where you’re up, alert, and getting active right away, as well as mindfulness interventions,” can help with CDS symptoms.

This story was produced by Understood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.