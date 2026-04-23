BossMan Dlow says he's 'feeling good' following release of 'Chicken Talkin Bastard' album

BossMan Dlow performs live during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (photos by Ryan Bakerink) (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/WireImage)

BossMan Dlow released his album Chicken Talkin Bastard earlier in April, and he tells XXL, "I'm feeling good right now. I'm back."

He says the album's title, also a track title, captures the overall vibe of the project.

"The first song I did was 'Chicken Talking Bastard' and that was the one I got YKNiece on so f*** that’s the whole tape. That’s how I’m talking," he said.

Unlike the Dlow in 2024, he's experimenting more this time around, noting, "I’m trying s***. I’m mixing a little R&B with it. ... [In] '24, I already knew how I was coming."

With the album now out, Dlow says his goal is to "go on a bigger tour than I had last year."

"I'm showing love to all the fans," he said. "My next tour, I’m giving away a whole bunch of money and chicken."

Chicken Talkin Bastard dropped April 10, marking BossMan Dlow's second studio album following 2024's Dlow Curry. It features 20 tracks, including his favorite, "99 Problems," as well as guest appearances from G Herbo, Trey Songz, DaBaby and more.

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