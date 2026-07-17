Big Sean and E-40's 'I Don't F*** With You' is now certified Diamond

Big Sean and E-40 perform at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 - Big Sean at East End Studios on October 24, 2024, in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

Big Sean and E-40 came together earlier this week to celebrate the Diamond certification of their hit song, "I Don't F*** With You."

The track, which was released in September 2014, was certified by the RIAA on Wednesday. The rappers celebrated with a rooftop dinner, where they were presented with plaques and a cake. Posting a video of the event on Instagram, Sean described the moment as a "Rare celebration, rare occasion," during which they discussed "how it all went down."

"Congratulations to you, congratulations to our families because it’s something that’s so special, you know what I’m saying, is so organic. It’s so natural how it all happened," Sean told E-40 over dinner. "This song has just been carried over the ages, has carried over the years ... it go Platinum like ever year."

"It just is a true testament, how much of the soundtrack it’s been for a lot of people," he continued.

E-40 recalled reaching out to Sean, only to learn he had a record in mind for the two of them. He also remembered Kanye West adding his production to the track.

Elsewhere in the convo, Sean hinted at a future collaboration, adding, "It's to the point that obviously we gon' do another song."

He also reflected on how meaningful the moment was, recalling how he grew up in Detroit, was introduced to E-40's music by his stepbrother and eventually got to work with the rap star.

“To imagine going from there to not just doing the song but it being such a colossal song," he said.

"I Don't F*** With You" was the lead single on Sean's 2015 album, Dark Sky Paradise.

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