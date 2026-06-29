BET Awards 2026: Janet Jackson presents Teyana Taylor with Icon of the Year, Ms. Lauryn Hill performs + more

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The BET Awards 2026 returned Sunday night, honoring Black excellence across music, television, film and more.

T.I. kicked off the show fresh off the release of his final album, Kill the King. Host Druski then took the stage to revive his viral church skit and lay out the rules, including a 30-second speech limit.

Throughout the night, he also spoofed the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, brought his Coulda Been Records auditions to the stage and shared a comedic moment with Martin Lawrence.

Leon Thomas took home best male R&B/pop artist, while Kehlani won best female R&B/pop artist after performing a stripped-down rendition of "Folded" alongside Jamie Foxx on piano and his daughter Anelise on guitar. Doechii and SZA accepted the BET Her Award, with Doechii teasing new music. Other winners included Clipse, whose Let God Sort Em Out earned album of the year, and Cardi B, who won best female hip hop artist.

Among the night's special honors, music executive Sylvia Rhone received the Ultimate Icon Award following a speech by Kelly Rowland.

Teyana Taylor was presented the Icon of the Year by Janet Jackson. She hugged Janet, telling her, "There is no me without you," before reflecting on her career, saying she had "worked my a** off" to be honored as an Icon.

The evening ended with a tribute to Living Legend Icon recipient Ms. Lauryn Hill, featuring The War and Treaty, SZA, Doechii, Tems, Doja Cat, Nas, Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Common and others. Lauryn then surprised the audience with performances of "Ex-Factor" and "Everything Is Everything," and encouraged fellow Black artists not to "sell your gift short."

Additional performances came from Don Toliver, RAYE, Cardi B, French Montana, Max B, Rick Ross, Tems, Baby Keem, KWN, Kenny Iko and Erica Campbell during the in memoriam, with Ari Lennox, George Clinton, Durand Bernarr, and BJ the Chicago Kid paying homage to D'Angelo.

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