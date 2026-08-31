Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Florida using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

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#23. NeoCity Academy

- School type: Public School

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 514 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#22. Carrollwood Day School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,260 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#21. Shorecrest Preparatory School

- School type: Private School

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 999 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#20. School for Advanced Studies - Homestead

- School type: Public School

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 130 (43:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#19. Sagemont Preparatory School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Weston, FL

- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#18. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts

- School type: Public School

- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 1,352 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#17. Palmer Trinity School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Enrollment: 804 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#16. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 1,323 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#15. Scheck Hillel Community School

- School type: Private School

- Location: North Miami Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 1,360 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#14. Miami Country Day School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Enrollment: 1,405 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#13. Saint Andrew's School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 1,356 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#12. North Broward Preparatory School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Coconut Creek, FL

- Enrollment: 2,084 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#11. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart

- School type: Private School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Enrollment: 875 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#10. Donna Klein Jewish Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 770 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#9. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus

- School type: Private School

- Location: Delray Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 1,782 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#8. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus

- School type: Private School

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#7. NSU University School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Davie, FL

- Enrollment: 1,874 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#6. Gulliver Preparatory School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Pinecrest, FL

- Enrollment: 2,232 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#5. Posnack Jewish Day School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Davie, FL

- Enrollment: 939 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#4. Berkeley Preparatory School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,482 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#3. Pine View School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Sarasota County Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,752 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#2. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus

- School type: Private School

- Location: Plantation, FL

- Enrollment: 2,770 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#1. Ransom Everglades School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Coconut Grove, FL

- Enrollment: 1,246 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+