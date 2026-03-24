B5 announces release date for new single, 'ETA'

Dustin Breeding, Kelly Breeding, Carnell Breeding, Patrick Breeding and Bryan Breeding of the band B5 perform during The Boys 4 Life Tour at Smoothie King Center on March 13, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

B5 has announced a new single titled "ETA."

The song, according to a press release, "captures the thrill and anticipation of waiting for that special someone."

"ETA" will mark the group's first song of 2026, and their first new music since they joined the Boys 4 Life tour featuring B2K and Bow Wow, the latter of whom they toured with on the Scream Tour IV in 2005. Also on the trek are Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Jeremih, Yung Joc, Pretty Ricky, Crime Mob and Dem Franchize Boyz.

The next stop of the tour is Friday in Philadelphia, followed by a Saturday show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"ETA" arrives on Friday.

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