Anderson .Paak says 'K-Pops!' soundtrack is 'an Anderson .Paak album...in the K-pop world'

Anderson .Paak attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "K-POPS!" at AMC The Grove 14 on February 24, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Anderson .Paak is gearing for the soundtrack and Netflix release of his movie K-Pops!. He told Rolling Stone he set out to record a few songs for the film, but the project became much more than he intended.

"At first I was just thinking we wanna have a soundtrack to accompany the movie," he said. "There’s a lot of original music that’s in the movie, and I had fun creating a lot of songs for the movie. But then it kind of took on a world of its own, and it became, 'Oh, wow, this is more than just a soundtrack now. This is actually my album.'”

He then suddenly became determined to "make the greatest soundtrack possible."

The soundtrack, arriving May 29, fuses .Paak's style with K-pop influences.

"I wanted to bring these K-pop bands and artists into my world ... and have fun painting on this canvas and do different things that I felt like weren’t usually done within their element," he said, resulting in a body of work that is "very much so an Anderson .Paak album, if you will, in the K-pop world."

As for a proper solo album, .Paak confirmed he's working on new material but wants to make sure it has "the proper space it deserves."

He also hinted that another Silk Sonic project with Bruno Mars could still happen.

"I think it’s always in the cards," he said.

.Paak is currently on tour with Bruno, but he teased future creative plans, including more films and possibly a book. Following his directorial feature debut on K-Pops!, he said he hopes to continue telling stories through acting, directing, producing and/or writing.

K-Pops! premieres on Netflix May 30.

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