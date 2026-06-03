A$AP Rocky talks response to 'Don't Be Dumb,' tour and evolution

A$AP Rocky is a fan of his latest album, Don't Be Dumb, although he believes people don't fully realize how good it is.

"That s*** was fire, bro. They still sleep on it," he says in an interview with Vibe, which marks its return to print for the first time in more than a decade. "I had to throw them off. The whole album ain't 'Punk Rocky.' The whole album ain't 'Helicopter.' The whole album ain't just one kind of sound. Just play it, sit down, enjoy it, and shut the f*** up."

Later in the interview, Rocky says he isn’t interested in conforming to people's expectations.

“If they don’t get it, f*** it,” he says. “I’m making what I f*** with. I’m a chef. I’m cooking you these five-star dishes. If you don’t have this acquired taste, don’t listen to this s***. I’m not giving y’all McDonald’s and s*** no more.”

A tour, however, is where he knows his music will be appreciated.

“Imagine putting out a product, and then thousands and thousands of people [are] coming together to celebrate that product,” Rocky says. “That’s the s*** that I live for.” His Don't Be Dumb World Tour is currently underway.

Don't Be Dumb marked Rocky's first album in eight years. Asked how he's changed since 2018, he says, "a little bit of evolution and time."

Although he doesn't know what the next decade looks like, he tells Vibe, "Hopefully, knowing me, more than likely it's still going to be music."

He continues, "I don’t know what that’s going to look like, what that’s going to sound like, what my vibe is going to be, but it’s not going to be what I’m on today.”

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