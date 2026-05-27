6lack announces celebratory 10 Years of 6lack tour

6lack is celebrating a decade in music with a new tour featuring special guests Eem Triplin and Johnny Venus. The run also marks the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Free 6lack.

“Ten years is amazing. A lot of folks don't get to say that they've been doing something for 10 years,” 6lack tells ABC Audio. “That album stamped my introduction to a lot of people.”

He says the project — and the fans who discovered him through it — still remain close to his heart.

“Those songs still stand the test of time today,” he says. “The people who found me around that time are the people who still come to my shows now. It's just been amazing to see how we've all grown."

The tour, running Sept. 8 through Dec. 11, will highlight defining moments from his catalog while incorporating music from his newly released album, Love is the New Gangsta, which he recently previewed during an intimate show in New York.

According to 6lack, fans can expect his band by his side and a more immersive experience this time around, complete with glimpses of his production skills.

“I pride myself on having a really good live show,” he says. “I wanna kind of move around, have different stations and make it interactive show … turn the show into an experience that every night is not the same.”

As 6lack has watched fans grow over the years, he says they'll also be able to see his evolution, particularly through Love is the New Gangsta.

“It’s nice to see someone grow in front of you so that we can all ... collectively understand that we go through the same things,” he says, adding the album encourages people not to feel ashamed of mistakes, heartbreak or personal struggles.

An artist presale begins Wednesday, with general tickets going on sale Friday at noon local time.

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