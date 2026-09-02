2026 property tax exemptions: All 50 states ranked

Ownwell reports that property tax exemptions vary widely across the U.S., with states ranked from the most generous to those offering no general program.

Property tax exemptions are a vital way for homeowners to reduce their annual tax burdens. By lowering the taxable or assessed value of a primary residence, homestead exemptions can save taxpayers significantly.

However, these relief programs vary wildly across the United States. Some states provide robust percentage-based exclusions, while others cap annual assessment increases or offer no statewide program, instead relying on targeted relief for seniors or veterans.

Ownwell compiled data for this state-by-state analysis from state revenue departments, the Tax Foundation, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and AARP. The programs analyzed cover general homestead exemptions and prominent relief programs for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans, including property tax circuit breaker programs, updated for the 2026 tax year.

The states (along with Washington, D.C.) are ranked below by the general generosity and structural impact of their primary property tax exemptions, ordered from most universally impactful to those with no general program.

Key Takeaways

Texas and Utah offer some of the most significant percentage-based and fixed-dollar homestead exemptions in the country, effectively removing large portions of a home's market value from taxation.

Recent legislative reforms in states like Montana and North Dakota have overhauled property classifications and added billions in statewide relief for the 2025 and 2026 tax years.

Florida and Maryland utilize annual assessment caps to protect homeowners from market appreciation shocks, strictly limiting year-over-year tax increases.

Six states—Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, and Wyoming—currently offer no general statewide homestead property tax exemption, requiring homeowners to seek local or demographic-specific relief.

1. Texas

General Homestead Exemption: Residence Homestead Exemption, $140,000 off appraised value (AV) for school districts, 2026. Automatic for all primary residences.

Residence Homestead Exemption, $140,000 off appraised value (AV) for school districts, 2026. Automatic for all primary residences. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Additional $10,000 minimum exemption for ages 65-plus and local school tax ceiling (freeze) preventing future increases.

Additional $10,000 minimum exemption for ages 65-plus and local school tax ceiling (freeze) preventing future increases. Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% permanent and total disabled veterans (P&T) receive a full primary residence exemption. Sliding scale partial exemptions exist for lower ratings.

100% permanent and total disabled veterans (P&T) receive a full primary residence exemption. Sliding scale partial exemptions exist for lower ratings. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

2. Utah

General Homestead Exemption: Primary Residential Exemption (45% of fair market value excluded). All primary homeowners must file a Homestead Declaration by April 15.

Primary Residential Exemption (45% of fair market value excluded). All primary homeowners must file a Homestead Declaration by April 15. Senior Exemption and Freeze: No broad freeze; local targeted relief programs are available.

No broad freeze; local targeted relief programs are available. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran Exemption available for active duty and disabled veterans based on disability rating.

Disabled Veteran Exemption available for active duty and disabled veterans based on disability rating. Circuit Breaker: Circuit breaker property tax relief available based on income calibration.

3. Idaho

General Homestead Exemption: Homeowner's Exemption (50% of assessed value, up to $125,000). Applies to the home plus up to one acre.

Homeowner's Exemption (50% of assessed value, up to $125,000). Applies to the home plus up to one acre. Senior Exemption and Freeze: The Property Tax Reduction Program (Circuit Breaker) serves as the primary senior relief.

The Property Tax Reduction Program (Circuit Breaker) serves as the primary senior relief. Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% service-connected disabled veterans may receive substantial property tax reductions.

100% service-connected disabled veterans may receive substantial property tax reductions. Circuit Breaker: Income-based Property Tax Reduction program.

4. Indiana

General Homestead Exemption: Residential Homestead Deduction (60% of assessed value, capped at $45,000).

Residential Homestead Deduction (60% of assessed value, capped at $45,000). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Over 65 Deduction and Over 65 Circuit Breaker Credit available for qualifying incomes.

Over 65 Deduction and Over 65 Circuit Breaker Credit available for qualifying incomes. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Deductions available for disabled veterans, varying by service period and disability severity.

Deductions available for disabled veterans, varying by service period and disability severity. Circuit Breaker: Over 65 Circuit Breaker prevents property taxes from increasing beyond 2% of assessed value (AV) for seniors.

5. Florida

A luxury house seen on Hibiscus Island in downtown Miami, Florida, USA. (Stacker/Stacker)

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

General Homestead Exemption: Up to $51,411 off assessed value (2026). Triggers the Save Our Homes 3% annual assessment cap.

Up to $51,411 off assessed value (2026). Triggers the Save Our Homes 3% annual assessment cap. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Additional Senior Homestead Exemption available locally for age 65-plus with limited income.

Additional Senior Homestead Exemption available locally for age 65-plus with limited income. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Full exemption for veterans with a 100% P&T VA disability rating.

Full exemption for veterans with a 100% P&T VA disability rating. Circuit Breaker: None statewide (Save Our Homes cap functions as primary limitation).

6. Hawaii

General Homestead Exemption: Owner-Occupant Exemption (Varies by county; Honolulu offers $120,000 off assessed value).

Owner-Occupant Exemption (Varies by county; Honolulu offers $120,000 off assessed value). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Higher exemption amounts available for seniors (e.g., $140,000 for age 65-plus in Honolulu).

Higher exemption amounts available for seniors (e.g., $140,000 for age 65-plus in Honolulu). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Full exemptions available in most counties for totally disabled veterans.

Full exemptions available in most counties for totally disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: Administered at the county level (e.g., Honolulu's real property tax credit for low-income).

7. Louisiana

General Homestead Exemption : First $7,500 of assessed value exempt (applies to parish taxes, not school).

First $7,500 of assessed value exempt (applies to parish taxes, not school). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Special Assessment Level (freeze) available for homeowners 65-plus meeting income limits.

Special Assessment Level (freeze) available for homeowners 65-plus meeting income limits. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Additional exemptions based on disability rating, up to 100% exemption for 100% P&T.

Additional exemptions based on disability rating, up to 100% exemption for 100% P&T. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

8. Kentucky

General Homestead Exemption: Target program rather than general; limits on regular assessment increases.

Target program rather than general; limits on regular assessment increases. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Homestead Exemption ($46,350 off assessed value for 2025-2026) for homeowners age 65-plus.

Homestead Exemption ($46,350 off assessed value for 2025-2026) for homeowners age 65-plus. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Homestead Exemption amount ($46,350) is also available for totally disabled homeowners.

Homestead Exemption amount ($46,350) is also available for totally disabled homeowners. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

9. South Carolina

General Homestead Exemption: Age/disability-targeted rather than universal.

Age/disability-targeted rather than universal. Senior Exemption and Freeze: $50,000 off fair market value for homeowners age 65-plus.

$50,000 off fair market value for homeowners age 65-plus. Veteran and Disability Exemption: $50,000 off fair market value for legally blind or totally/permanently disabled. Full exemption for 100% P&T veterans.

$50,000 off fair market value for legally blind or totally/permanently disabled. Full exemption for 100% P&T veterans. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

10. New York

General Homestead Exemption: STAR Program (Basic STAR: approximately $30,000 off the school district assessed value).

STAR Program (Basic STAR: approximately $30,000 off the school district assessed value). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Enhanced STAR program for age 65-plus (income limit: ≤$98,700 in 2026).

Enhanced STAR program for age 65-plus (income limit: ≤$98,700 in 2026). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Alternative Veterans' Exemption, Cold War Veterans' Exemption, and Eligible Funds Exemption.

Alternative Veterans' Exemption, Cold War Veterans' Exemption, and Eligible Funds Exemption. Circuit Breaker: Real Property Tax Credit for eligible taxpayers.

11. Tennessee

General Homestead Exemption: Targeted relief limits.

Targeted relief limits. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Property Tax Freeze Program (local option) and Property Tax Relief Program (up to $25,000 off AV) for low-income elderly.

Property Tax Freeze Program (local option) and Property Tax Relief Program (up to $25,000 off AV) for low-income elderly. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Up to $140,000 off AV for disabled veterans/surviving spouses.

Up to $140,000 off AV for disabled veterans/surviving spouses. Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Relief acts as the primary income-based relief.

12. Maine

General Homestead Exemption: $25,000 off just (market) value. Apply by April 1.

$25,000 off just (market) value. Apply by April 1. Senior Exemption and Freeze: State Property Tax Deferral (see deferrals by state, below) and targeted municipal relief.

State Property Tax Deferral (see deferrals by state, below) and targeted municipal relief. Veteran and Disability Exemption: $6,000 exemption for veterans serving during a recognized war period and age 62-plus or 100% disabled.

$6,000 exemption for veterans serving during a recognized war period and age 62-plus or 100% disabled. Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Fairness Credit (Refundable Credit up to $1,500; higher for 70-plus; income ≤$52k single).

13. Ohio

General Homestead Exemption: $25,000 off assessed value for owner-occupied primary residences.

$25,000 off assessed value for owner-occupied primary residences. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Additional senior valuation freeze available locally.

Additional senior valuation freeze available locally. Veteran and Disability Exemption: $50,000 exemption for 100% service-connected disabled veterans.

$50,000 exemption for 100% service-connected disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

14. North Carolina

General Homestead Exemption: No universal base program.

No universal base program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Elderly/Disabled Exclusion ($25,000 or 50% of appraised value, whichever is greater) for age 65-plus with income ≤$42,000.

Elderly/Disabled Exclusion ($25,000 or 50% of appraised value, whichever is greater) for age 65-plus with income ≤$42,000. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran Property Tax Homestead Exclusion (up to $45,000) for 100% P&T veterans.

Disabled Veteran Property Tax Homestead Exclusion (up to $45,000) for 100% P&T veterans. Circuit Breaker: Circuit Breaker Tax Deferment Program (taxes capped at a percentage of income; deferral rather than exemption).

15. West Virginia

General Homestead Exemption: Base homeowner discounts exist via property classifications.

Base homeowner discounts exist via property classifications. Senior Exemption and Freeze: $20,000 off assessed value for age 65-plus.

$20,000 off assessed value for age 65-plus. Veteran and Disability Exemption: $20,000 off assessed value for permanently and totally disabled individuals.

$20,000 off assessed value for permanently and totally disabled individuals. Circuit Breaker: Senior Citizen Property Tax Ticket Credit (refundable state income tax credit).

16. Illinois

An aerial view of Chicago's skyline at early evening in Illinois, USA. (Stacker/Stacker)

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General Homestead Exemption: Homeowner Exemption (Up to $10,000 off Equalized Assessed Value).

Homeowner Exemption (Up to $10,000 off Equalized Assessed Value). Senior Exemption and Freeze : Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption and Senior Citizens Homestead Exemption ($8,000 AV reduction).

Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption and Senior Citizens Homestead Exemption ($8,000 AV reduction). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Standard Homestead Exemption for Veterans with Disabilities (up to full exemption for 70%-plus disability).

Standard Homestead Exemption for Veterans with Disabilities (up to full exemption for 70%-plus disability). Circuit Breaker: Administered locally/replaced by assessment freezes.

17. Minnesota

18. Maryland

General Homestead Exemption: Homestead Tax Credit (caps annual assessment increase at 10% per year).

Homestead Tax Credit (caps annual assessment increase at 10% per year). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Local county tax credits for elderly individuals (age 65-plus).

Local county tax credits for elderly individuals (age 65-plus). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Full exemption for veterans with a 100% P&T VA disability rating.

Full exemption for veterans with a 100% P&T VA disability rating. Circuit Breaker: Homeowners' Property Tax Credit (Credit/Reduction for taxes exceeding 25% of net income).

19. Michigan

General Homestead Exemption: Principal Residence Exemption (PRE) (Exempt from 18-mill school operating levy).

Principal Residence Exemption (PRE) (Exempt from 18-mill school operating levy). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Local Senior Programs available.

Local Senior Programs available. Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% exemption for totally and permanently disabled veterans.

100% exemption for totally and permanently disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: Homestead Property Tax Credit (refundable credit on state income tax return).

20. North Dakota

General Homestead Exemption: New 2026 reform adds $2 billion in statewide relief; owner-occupancy credit rising significantly.

New 2026 reform adds $2 billion in statewide relief; owner-occupancy credit rising significantly. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Homestead Property Tax Credit ($9,000 off true and full value) for age 65-plus.

Homestead Property Tax Credit ($9,000 off true and full value) for age 65-plus. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veterans Property Tax Credit (up to $8,100 of taxable value).

Disabled Veterans Property Tax Credit (up to $8,100 of taxable value). Circuit Breaker: Calibrated into the Homestead Property Tax Credit income limits.

21. Colorado

General Homestead Exemption: Local mill levy adjustments.

Local mill levy adjustments. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Homestead Exemption (50% off the first $200,000 of actual value for age 65-plus).

Senior Homestead Exemption (50% off the first $200,000 of actual value for age 65-plus). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption (same 50% off $200k framework) for 100% P&T veterans.

Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption (same 50% off $200k framework) for 100% P&T veterans. Circuit Breaker: PTC Rebate (Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate) for low-income seniors and disabled individuals.

22. California

Buildings along Ash Street in downtown San Diego, California, USA. (Stacker/Stacker)

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General Homestead Exemption: Homeowners' Exemption ($7,000 off assessed value).

Homeowners' Exemption ($7,000 off assessed value). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Prop 19 allows seniors (55-plus) to transfer their tax base.

Prop 19 allows seniors (55-plus) to transfer their tax base. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veterans' Exemption ($169,733 or $254,600 for low-income in 2026).

Disabled Veterans' Exemption ($169,733 or $254,600 for low-income in 2026). Circuit Breaker: None statewide (Prop 13 limits base taxes).

23. Alabama

General Homestead Exemption: $4,000 off assessed value.

$4,000 off assessed value. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Homestead Exemption (up to full county exemption for 65-plus with income ≤$12,000).

Senior Homestead Exemption (up to full county exemption for 65-plus with income ≤$12,000). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Full exemption for totally disabled persons and 100% P&T veterans.

Full exemption for totally disabled persons and 100% P&T veterans. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

24. Georgia

General Homestead Exemption: Basic Homestead Exemption ($2,000 off assessed value statewide).

Basic Homestead Exemption ($2,000 off assessed value statewide). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior School Tax Exemption (often a full exemption from school taxes for 62-plus).

Senior School Tax Exemption (often a full exemption from school taxes for 62-plus). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran Homestead Exemption (varies, up to $100,000-plus off AV).

Disabled Veteran Homestead Exemption (varies, up to $100,000-plus off AV). Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

25. New Mexico

General Homestead Exemption: Head of Family Exemption ($2,000 off assessed value).

Head of Family Exemption ($2,000 off assessed value). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Value freeze available for low-income homeowners age 65-plus or disabled.

Value freeze available for low-income homeowners age 65-plus or disabled. Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% disabled veteran exemption (full exemption of primary residence).

100% disabled veteran exemption (full exemption of primary residence). Circuit Breaker: Low-Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate.

26. Nevada

General Homestead Exemption: None statewide (local standard of $1,000 off assessed value).

None statewide (local standard of $1,000 off assessed value). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Individual cities/towns offer senior exemptions.

Individual cities/towns offer senior exemptions. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran Exemption (sliding scale based on disability percentage).

Disabled Veteran Exemption (sliding scale based on disability percentage). Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

27. Oklahoma

General Homestead Exemption: $1,000 off assessed value.

$1,000 off assessed value. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Valuation Limitation (freeze) for age 65-plus meeting income requirements.

Senior Valuation Limitation (freeze) for age 65-plus meeting income requirements. Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% full exemption for 100% disabled veterans.

100% full exemption for 100% disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Relief Credit.

28. Iowa

General Homestead Exemption: Homestead Tax Credit (up to $4,850 credit).

Homestead Tax Credit (up to $4,850 credit). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Additional $6,500 exemption for age 65-plus.

Additional $6,500 exemption for age 65-plus. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran Tax Credit (full credit for 100% service-connected disabled veterans).

Disabled Veteran Tax Credit (full credit for 100% service-connected disabled veterans). Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

29. Arkansas

General Homestead Exemption: Homestead Property Tax Credit (up to $600 annual credit).

Homestead Property Tax Credit (up to $600 annual credit). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Homestead Assessed Value Freeze for age 65-plus.

Homestead Assessed Value Freeze for age 65-plus. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Full exemption for 100% disabled veterans.

Full exemption for 100% disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

30. Mississippi

General Homestead Exemption: $300 annual tax credit.

$300 annual tax credit. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Homestead Additional Exemption ($7,500 off AV for 65-plus).

Senior Homestead Additional Exemption ($7,500 off AV for 65-plus). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Full exemption for 100% service-connected disabled veterans.

Full exemption for 100% service-connected disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

31. Montana

General Homestead Exemption: 2025 Residential Property Classification (Primary residences taxed at 1.35% rate vs. 1.9%).

2025 Residential Property Classification (Primary residences taxed at 1.35% rate vs. 1.9%). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit.

Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veterans Property Tax Relief Program (reduced rates).

Disabled Veterans Property Tax Relief Program (reduced rates). Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Assistance Program (PTAP).

32. Nebraska

General Homestead Exemption: Designed primarily as an income/age-calibrated program.

Designed primarily as an income/age-calibrated program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Homestead Exemption (Senior) (50%-100% of assessed value based on income).

Homestead Exemption (Senior) (50%-100% of assessed value based on income). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Full or partial exemptions for disabled veterans based on rating and income.

Full or partial exemptions for disabled veterans based on rating and income. Circuit Breaker: Functionally built into the Homestead program.

33. Washington

A scenic view of Seattle's skyline in Washington, USA. (Stacker/Stacker)

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General Homestead Exemption: None statewide, but the ones below can be found here

None statewide, but the ones below can be found here Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Citizen and Disabled Persons Exemption Program (freezes AV and exempts excess levies based on income).

Senior Citizen and Disabled Persons Exemption Program (freezes AV and exempts excess levies based on income). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Included in the disabled persons exemption program; 100% disabled veterans qualify for full reduction.

Included in the disabled persons exemption program; 100% disabled veterans qualify for full reduction. Circuit Breaker: None distinct from the senior/disabled exemption program.

34. Vermont

General Homestead Exemption: Homestead Declaration establishes baseline classification.

Homestead Declaration establishes baseline classification. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Built into the statewide adjustment system.

Built into the statewide adjustment system. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Exemption of $10,000 to $40,000 of appraised value for disabled veterans.

Exemption of $10,000 to $40,000 of appraised value for disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Credit (income-based adjustment).

35. South Dakota

General Homestead Exemption: Owner-Occupant standard baseline.

Owner-Occupant standard baseline. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled.

Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans (up to $150,000 AV).

Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans (up to $150,000 AV). Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Refund Program (income-based).

36. New Jersey

General Homestead Exemption: Replaced by direct-payment programs.

Replaced by direct-payment programs. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) program limits increases.

Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) program limits increases. Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% disabled veterans receive a full property tax exemption; basic veteran deduction of $250.

100% disabled veterans receive a full property tax exemption; basic veteran deduction of $250. Circuit Breaker: ANCHOR Program provides direct relief checks based on income and residency.

37. Wisconsin

38. Alaska

General Homestead Exemption: Borough Exemptions vary locally.

Borough Exemptions vary locally. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Citizen Exemption (Mandatory state exemption of first $150,000 of AV for 65-plus).

Senior Citizen Exemption (Mandatory state exemption of first $150,000 of AV for 65-plus). Veteran and Disability Exemption: First $150,000 of AV exempt for disabled veterans.

First $150,000 of AV exempt for disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

39. Connecticut

General Homestead Exemption: No general program; municipal programs vary.

No general program; municipal programs vary. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Elderly/Disabled Homeowner Program (Circuit Breaker credit applied to tax bill).

Elderly/Disabled Homeowner Program (Circuit Breaker credit applied to tax bill). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veterans' Exemption (varies based on rating and municipal adoption).

Disabled Veterans' Exemption (varies based on rating and municipal adoption). Circuit Breaker: State-administered Elderly/Disabled program functions as a circuit breaker.

40. Massachusetts

General Homestead Exemption: No meaningful general statewide program.

No meaningful general statewide program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit.

Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Clause 22 exemptions offer $400 to full exemptions depending on disability severity.

Clause 22 exemptions offer $400 to full exemptions depending on disability severity. Circuit Breaker: Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit (refundable income tax credit).

41. New Hampshire

General Homestead Exemption: Municipal option ($15,000-$65,000-plus off AV in participating towns).

Municipal option ($15,000-$65,000-plus off AV in participating towns). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Elderly Exemption (local option with minimum statutory requirements).

Elderly Exemption (local option with minimum statutory requirements). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran Tax Credit (up to a full exemption for specially adapted housing).

Disabled Veteran Tax Credit (up to a full exemption for specially adapted housing). Circuit Breaker: Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief.

42. Pennsylvania

General Homestead Exemption: Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion (Act 1, approximately 50% of the county median assessed value).

Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion (Act 1, approximately 50% of the county median assessed value). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Handled through the property tax/rent rebate program.

Handled through the property tax/rent rebate program. Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% disabled veterans with financial need receive a full exemption.

100% disabled veterans with financial need receive a full exemption. Circuit Breaker: Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program (for seniors and disabled residents).

43. Rhode Island

General Homestead Exemption: Municipal Homestead Programs (varies by city/town).

Municipal Homestead Programs (varies by city/town). Senior Exemption and Freeze: Local options (flat exemptions or tax freezes).

Local options (flat exemptions or tax freezes). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Specially Adapted Housing Exemption (up to full exemption locally).

Specially Adapted Housing Exemption (up to full exemption locally). Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Relief Credit.

44. Virginia

General Homestead Exemption: No statewide general program.

No statewide general program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Elderly/Disabled Relief (Local Option, up to 100% relief).

Elderly/Disabled Relief (Local Option, up to 100% relief). Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% P&T disabled veterans receive a full state-mandated exemption.

100% P&T disabled veterans receive a full state-mandated exemption. Circuit Breaker: Local deferral/exemption programs function as income relief.

45. Arizona

General Homestead Exemption: No general statewide program.

No general statewide program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Property Valuation Protection (Freeze) for age 65-plus.

Senior Property Valuation Protection (Freeze) for age 65-plus. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Exemptions exist for widows/widowers and persons with total disabilities.

Exemptions exist for widows/widowers and persons with total disabilities. Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Refund Credit (Tax Credit up to $502 for income ≤$3,751).

46. Delaware

General Homestead Exemption: No statewide general program.

No statewide general program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Property Tax Relief (Credit up to $500 applied to school taxes).

Senior Property Tax Relief (Credit up to $500 applied to school taxes). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran School Tax Credit (100% credit on school taxes for 100% disabled).

Disabled Veteran School Tax Credit (100% credit on school taxes for 100% disabled). Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

47. Kansas

General Homestead Exemption: No general program.

No general program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: SAFESR (Property Tax Relief for Low Income Seniors).

SAFESR (Property Tax Relief for Low Income Seniors). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Incorporated into the Homestead Refund program for disabled veterans.

Incorporated into the Homestead Refund program for disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: Homestead Refund (income/age-based credit up to $700).

48. Missouri

General Homestead Exemption: No statewide general program.

No statewide general program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Missouri Property Tax Credit Claim (Circuit Breaker).

Missouri Property Tax Credit Claim (Circuit Breaker). Veteran and Disability Exemption: 100% exemption for former POWs or 100% disabled veterans.

100% exemption for former POWs or 100% disabled veterans. Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Credit Claim (maximum $1,100 credit for eligible seniors/disabled).

49. Oregon

General Homestead Exemption: No general statewide program.

No general statewide program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Property Tax Deferral (see deferrals).

Senior Property Tax Deferral (see deferrals). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled Veteran Exemption (varies based on rating and service).

Disabled Veteran Exemption (varies based on rating and service). Circuit Breaker: None statewide.

50. Wyoming

General Homestead Exemption: No general statewide program.

No general statewide program. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Property Tax Refund Program targets low-income demographics.

Property Tax Refund Program targets low-income demographics. Veteran and Disability Exemption: Veteran Property Tax Exemption ($3,000 off assessed value).

Veteran Property Tax Exemption ($3,000 off assessed value). Circuit Breaker: Property Tax Refund Program (income-based refund up to 75% of tax liability).

51. Washington, D.C.

General Homestead Exemption: $91,950 off the assessed value for the 2026 tax year, equating to $781.58 tax bill savings.

$91,950 off the assessed value for the 2026 tax year, equating to $781.58 tax bill savings. Senior Exemption and Freeze: Senior Citizen Tax Relief (50% reduction in property taxes for 65-plus with qualifying income).

Senior Citizen Tax Relief (50% reduction in property taxes for 65-plus with qualifying income). Veteran and Disability Exemption: Disabled property owner relief mirrors the senior citizen 50% reduction.

Disabled property owner relief mirrors the senior citizen 50% reduction. Circuit Breaker: Schedule H Homeowner and Renter Property Tax Credit.

Property Tax Deferrals by State

Unlike exemptions or circuit breakers that reduce or forgive taxes, deferral programs let eligible homeowners (usually seniors or individuals with disabilities) postpone paying property taxes.

The state or local government pays the local tax district on the homeowner's behalf and records a lien against the property. The deferred taxes, plus interest, must be repaid when the home is sold, transferred, or the owner passes away.

Methodology

As noted within the article, Ownwell compiled data for this state-by-state analysis from state revenue departments, the Tax Foundation, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and AARP. The programs analyzed cover general homestead exemptions and prominent relief programs for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans, including property tax circuit breaker programs, updated for the 2026 tax year.

The states and Washington, D.C., were ranked by the general generosity and structural impact of their primary property tax exemptions, ordered from most universally impactful to those with no general program.

Ownwell determined general generosity by the magnitude of available exemptions and the breadth of homeowner eligibility, while structural impact was measured by the extent to which these programs effectively mitigate market appreciation and provide long-term predictability to property tax bills.

This story was produced by Ownwell and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.