Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Peacock

Dig: Amy Poehler stars in the new sitcom she co-created with Michael Schur.

Prime Video

Blade Runner 2099: This miniseries set inside the Blade Runner universe takes place 50 years after Blade Runner 2049.

Netflix

The Hunting Wives: Check out season 2 of the much-discussed series.

NBC

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Celebrate the holiday with the 100th anniversary of the famous parade.

Movie theaters

Hexed: Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest film follows a teenage girl who discovers she has magic powers.

Club Kid: Jordan Firstman stars in his directorial debut film about a thirtysomething club promoter who discovers he has a 10-year-old son.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.