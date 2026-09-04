Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Peacock

Love Island USA season 8 reunion: See the Islanders reunite to look back on the record-breaking season.

Hulu

Chad Powers: Season 2 of the comedy series starring and co-created by Glen Powell premieres.

Paramount+

Clash of the Thundermans: The new film based on the Nickelodeon series debuts.

Apple TV

Mayday: Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in this action comedy film.

Netflix

Earle Meets World: Influencer Alix Earle reveals even more about her life in this new reality TV series.

Movie theaters

Onslaught: Adria Arjona stars in the action slasher film from A24.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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