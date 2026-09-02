Travis Kelce shares new details of Taylor Swift wedding: 'It was insane'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has made his first in-depth remarks about his July 3 wedding to music superstar Taylor Swift, opening up on his New Heights podcast about the celebrities who attended, officiant Adam Sandler and more.

"It was insane. It's a night out we'll never forget," Kelce said in a new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday. "From the vows to, you know, just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody's stories of the night, it was just so magical, man."

Kelce and Swift got married on Fourth of July eve inside Madison Square Garden in front of a reported 1,000 guests.

"We we wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions and we needed it to be a private feel," Kelce said of choosing the iconic New York City venue. "And MSG went above and beyond to give us that. And I can't thank everybody enough about that that showed up, but also that helped put the show on."

Kelce and his New Heights co-host, his brother Jason Kelce, said the wedding party continued at Madison Square Garden until "they kicked us out."

The couple surprised fans by having Sandler — who starred with Travis Kelce in Happy Gilmore 3 and whose wife and daughters are well-known Swift fans — officiate the wedding.

The NFL star described Sandler as the "best person on the planet" and gave him a special shoutout for marrying the pair.

"For him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor in the way he did it, in the very, you know, Sandman style, and giving us more than we could have ever imagined in that moment, knowing that it was the biggest night of both of our lives, it was absolutely insane," he said.

Both Travis Kelce and his brother also spoke about the dichotomy of having some of the biggest celebrities in the world at the wedding — guests included Tom Cruise, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Brad Pitt and more — alongside their lifelong friends and family members.

"It was so cool seeing everyone from my childhood not only mesh with Taylor and her childhood and her family and friends and people that she works with to who we've encounter[ed] ... over our careers and who we just admire as people and have become good friends with now," Travis Kelce said. "It's just been so cool to see that world come together."

He added, "We wanted it to be a beautiful ceremony but we also wanted to make sure that everybody left there having some fun. It was a magical night."

Travis Kelce and Swift had a strict no-phones policy at the wedding, and no official photos from the celebration have been released. Swift has not yet commented publicly on the wedding.

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