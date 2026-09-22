Taylor Swift announces new single, ‘Patient Zero’

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. She appeared in an Emmy skit during Monday's broadcast. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift fans, get ready. The mega-star has a brand new single coming out this week.

Swift posted to her social media accounts Tuesday that the new single titled “Patient Zero” will drop on September 25, and is available for pre-order on her website.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours,” she wrote.

Fans can pre-order three versions of the single on CD, including an acoustic and piano rendition of the song.

The new song follows The Life of a Showgirl, which Swift released October 3, 2025.