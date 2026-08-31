'Off Campus' star Stephen Kalyn joins 'The Housemaid's Secret' cast

Stephen Kalyn attends Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Pre-Reception at nya Studios at NYA EAST on June 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Stephen Kalyn is going from the hockey rink to the courtroom.

The Off Campus breakout actor has been cast in The Housemaid's Secret. He will play the role of Brock Cunningham, a lawyer who is in a relationship with Sydney Sweeney's character, Millie Calloway.

Lionsgate announced the casting news in a video shared to Instagram on Monday. The video finds Kalyn reading Freida McFadden's novel before walking inside a trailer on a film set.

"Welcome home, Brock. Stephen Kalyn joins the cast of The Housemaid’s Secret," the post's caption reads.

The Housemaid's Secret will be based on the second book in the trilogy by McFadden. It is the direct sequel to the 2025 film The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig. This new movie finds Millie taking a job as a housekeeper for a woman she's never allowed to see, who remains behind a locked door. She discovers the truth behind all of this and it threatens to expose secrets darker than her own.

Lionsgate announced plans for a film adaptation of The Housemaid's Secret in January. At the time, the studio announced it would begin production on the film in 2026.

Sweeney and Michele Morrone are set to return to their roles of Millie and Enzo Accardi in the movie. Joining the cast for the sequel are Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow and Paul Anthony Kelly.

Feig will also return to direct. Sweeney is set to executive produce while Feig also produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures alongside Laura Fischer. Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again adapt McFadden's words for the screen.

At the time the sequel was announced, Feig said, "It's been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We're lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie's journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."



The Housemaid's Secret arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

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