Millie Bobby Brown appears to welcome 2nd baby, shares new photo

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the Enola Holmes 3 NY Premiere on June 25, 2026, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, appear to have welcomed a second baby.

Brown shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of a baby's hands holding Bongiovi's fingers, with her hand on top of theirs. Brown is wearing a diamond ring that says "MOM" on her middle finger.

"Hi little guy!" the "Stranger Things" star captioned the photo, in which she tagged Bongiovi.

Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi did not reply to ABC News' request for comment.

Brown and Bongiovi are already the parents of a daughter whose birth they announced in August 2025. The couple said at the time they welcomed their daughter via adoption.

In July, Brown spoke to Vanity Fair and shared how she had always wanted to adopt a child, a subject she explored while studying social work for two years.

"I was learning primarily about adoption, which was where I really piqued an interest, and learning from the social worker's perspective, which I find very interesting," she said at the time. "Kudos to all social workers and what they do; I think it's so amazing and unbelievable. Changing the trajectory of children's lives forever is a beautiful thing, so my hats off to you.”

She added that Bongiovi, the son of music star Jon Bon Jovi, was also open to the idea of adoption, saying that he was "kind of in from the jump. Maybe that's why I married him."

"It was kind of great to be able to just know that we wanted to start a family still rooted in love, but through adoption," Brown said.

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in May 2024 after three years together.

They had a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

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