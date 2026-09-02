Lionel Richie returns home after checking himself into hospital

Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

Lionel Richie is back home and on the mend after being hospitalized, ABC News has confirmed.

The "Hello" artist checked himself into a hospital out of an abundance of caution after headlining a summer concert over the weekend, a source close to the singer's tour told ABC News earlier this week.

Richie performed in St. Louis at The Muny's annual summer finale concert on Saturday night.

According to TMZ on Monday, concertgoers reportedly saw Richie appearing to struggle toward the end of the show and performing his final song, "All Night Long," while sitting down.

Richie's hospitalization came more than two months after he experienced dizziness onstage during the opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in Minnesota on June 24.

Several videos shared online at the time showed Richie performing while seated during that show.

Richie subsequently postponed two shows -- one in Columbus, Ohio, and another in Chicago -- after being advised by doctors to "rest and return to full health," according to Live Nation Chicago.

He returned to the stage on June 30 for a performance with Earth, Wind & Fire in Pittsburgh.

Along with his rescheduled tour dates, Richie is expected to take the stage at the Wynn in Las Vegas in October and November for his King of Hearts shows.

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