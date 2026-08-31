Lionel Richie hospitalized following show at St. Louis

HOLLYWOOD FL - JULY 24: Lionel Richie performs during The Sing A Song All Night Long Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 24, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2026

Lionel Richie performs during The Sing A Song All Night Long Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Shortly after performing his hit “All Night Long” at a show at The Muny in Forest Park in St. Louis, Lionel Richie requested to check himself into a local hospital. Reports are that. Sources told TMZ that the “Hello” singer was being cautious after experiencing some slight dehydration.

According to TMZ, witnesses said he “appeared to be struggling a bit toward the end of the show, asking his team to bring him a chair while performing his final song, ‘All Night Long,’ so he could sit down.”

Lionel spent time in the intensive care unit after checking himself in. Stay tuned for updates to the story.