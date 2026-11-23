Justin Timberlake is ready to open up.

Timberlake, a new four-part documentary exploring the singer's life and career, is coming to Apple TV in December.

Oscar winner Fisher Stevens directs the project, which features new interviews and never-before-seen archival footage.

In a trailer for the documentary, we see Timberlake sitting down with Stevens and asking him, "What are you looking to accomplish from the documentary?"

The trailer features footage from Timberlake's childhood, his *NSYNC days, his relationship with Britney Spears and his 2024 DWI arrest. We also see interviews with Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel; his mom, Lynn Harless; collaborators Timbaland and Pharrell Williams; and SNL's Lorne Michaels.

The clip ends with Timberlake indicating he’s ready for the tough questions. “You want to ask me about specific things, let’s do it,” he says.

Timberlake debuts its first two episodes on Apple TV Dec. 11, with the third episode airing on Dec. 18 and the finale on Dec. 23.

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