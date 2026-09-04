'Harry Potter' HBO series casts Tom Riddle, Dobby and new Ginny Weasley

More members of the Wizarding World have been cast in HBO's Harry Potter series.

The network has announced that Bonnie Hill, Billy Barratt and Lenny Rush have joined the season 2 cast of the upcoming series.

Hill takes over the role of Ginny Weasley moving forward. The character will be played by Gracie Cochrane in season 1 of the show. ABC Audio confirmed in May that Cochrane will not return to play the character in season 2 of the show.

At the time, Cochrane and her family released a statement regarding her decision to exit the series.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one," the statement reads. "Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

Barratt joins the series in the role of Tom Riddle, while Rush will take on the part of the house-elf Dobby.

"The Chamber of Secrets has been opened," HBO Max captioned a casting announcement Instagram post.

The new actors join the previously announced Kit Harington, who is set to play Gilderoy Lockhart in season 2.

HBO renewed its Harry Potter series for season 2 on May 6. The renewal announcement arrived months ahead of the debut of the show's first season.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will air on HBO and debut on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.

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