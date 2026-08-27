Dolly Parton's sister reveals one of her final acts of generosity in moving tribute

In this April 18, 2014, file photo, Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton's Red Tent Women's Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown in Nashville, Tenn. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images, FILE)

Dolly Parton's sister Stella Parton is remembering the late singer's generosity — including a decision she made near the end of her life in hopes of helping others.

In a moving tribute shared on Facebook, Stella Parton revealed that the 9 to 5 singer, who died at 80 this week after a brief battle with cancer, told her that even if there was no hope for her, she would allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope that the treatment could help others in the future.

"My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I've ever known," she wrote, adding that she was always thinking of others "and if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end."

Stella Parton also reflected on the close relationship she shared with her big sister, including their weekly tradition of waking up early and having coffee together over the phone.

"Being little farm girls we’ve continued to be early risers," she wrote. "As she liked to say; 'shoot Tedda we get more work done before the sun comes up than most folks do all day long!' We would catch up on gossip, as sisters do, and drink coffee and make plans as it has always been our way."

Stella Parton also shared how her sister's outlook shaped their conversations, recalling how her sister would laugh off her complaints about other people.

"Dolly loved the world and everyone in it," she wrote. "I would criticize and complain about it and she would laugh and say; 'shoot Tedda, we’ve got more important things to do than worry about their silly a****.'"

She added, "She was right and proved it everyday."

Stella Parton thanked everyone who has shown love and respect to her sister and their family following her sister's death.

"My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same, but her love, respect and goodness will remain," she added.

She also ended her message with a call for others to carry on her sister's example, writing, "She left the world a better place by being in it, so let’s follow her example. Love and respect to all of you."

Stella Parton was one of Dolly Parton's 11 siblings.

According to People, the late singer's siblings also include Willadeene, David, Coy, Robert Jr., Cassie, Larry, Floyd, twins Freidda and Rachel, and Randy, a singer-songwriter, who died from cancer in 2021. Her brother Coy also died in July 2026 at the age of 82, according to an obituary from Atchley Funeral Home.

"It was crowded!" Dolly Parton told The Guardian in 2016. "With that many brothers and sisters there was plenty of teasing and fighting, but we were all in it together."

Following her death, many around the world have mourned her. Across Hollywood, Nashville and beyond, many have shared memories with her and why she meant so much to them.

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