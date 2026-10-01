In brief: 'The Lowdown' season 2 gets official trailer and more

We now know the premiere date for Ted: The Animated Series. Peacock has announced it will debut the upcoming show on Dec. 17. A teaser trailer for the series is also now available to watch. Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth lend their voices to the animated equivalents of the characters they originated in the live-action Ted films ...

Here's the lowdown on season 2 of The Lowdown. The official trailer for the upcoming sophomore season of the FX series has arrived. Ethan Hawke stars in and executive produces the show that follows a citizen journalist who's always getting into trouble. Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin join the cast this time around ...

Ariana Madix is trading in the Love Island USA villa for a TV soundstage. The reality TV show host is set to star in a drama series that's in development at Peacock. The show is called Future Housewives. It's set in an asteroid colony called New Beverly Hills that's filled with wealthy socialites who juggle beauty regimens, rivalries and scandals ...

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