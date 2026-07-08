In brief: 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' will return to theaters and more

Geena Davis is set to play a serial killer in a new HBO series. Variety reports the actress will star in Dorthea, a true crime drama series based on the story of '80s serial killer Dorothea Puente. In addition to starring, Davis will executive produce the show about the Sacramento-based woman who was eventually charged with murdering nine people ...

He said, "I'll be back," and he meant it. Terminator 2: Judgement Day is returning to movie theaters to celebrate its 35th anniversary. James Cameron's sequel film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back on the big screen nationwide from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 ...

Apple TV has set the premiere date for its upcoming drama series Nocturne. The show will premiere just in time for Halloween on Oct. 30. The series, which was previously known by the title Lazarus, stars Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham. Rowan Joffé writes and executive produces the 10-episode series, while John Hlavin serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer ...

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