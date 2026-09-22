In brief: Taylor Frankie Paul implies she will exit 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' and more

Taylor Frankie Paul seems to be saying goodbye to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to make a post where she implied that she plans to depart from the series. "My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return. However I don't desire to move forward like this ... I'm just relieved to be out," Paul wrote ...

Sweet Magnolias has been canceled at Netflix after five seasons. Stars of the romantic drama series, including JoAnna Garcia Swisher, as well as the show's creator Sheryl J. Anderson, took to Instagram to look back on their time spent making the series. "How do you say goodbye to something that became so much more than a job? Seven years. Five seasons. A million tiny moments that somehow became a whole life," Swisher captioned her dedication post. Anderson wrote, "Thank you all. Though our journey has sadly come to an end, I hope Serenity will always have a place in your heart. Keep pouring it out!" ...

The Savant finally has a release window at Apple TV. Variety reports the series, which was pulled from the streaming service's release calendar days before its premiere on Sept. 23, 2025, is set to debut in spring 2027. The series stars Jessica Chastain as a veteran, wife and mother whose job is to infiltrate online spaces where white supremacists gather to sometimes plan terror attacks ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.