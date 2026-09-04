In brief: 'Supergirl' gets HBO Max release date and more

Supergirl is flying on to streaming. The DC Studios film will make its global streaming debut to HBO Max on Sept. 10. It will arrive to HBO linear on Sept. 12. The movie stars Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet and Jason Momoa. It follows the titular cousin of Superman as she joins forces with an unlikely companion to save the life of her dog, Krypto ...

Live from London, it's Saturday night! Jeff Goldblum is set to host the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live U.K. season 2. The new season returns to Sky on Sept. 12. Goldblum has hosted the U.S. version of the program twice. The musical guest on the upcoming episode will be Irish singer‑songwriter CMAT ...

The teaser trailer for Maxton Hall season 3 is here. The third and final season of the romance series, which has the full title Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, premieres on Dec. 9. The trailer stars Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby and Damian Hardung as James ...

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