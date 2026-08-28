In brief: Sebastian Stan stars in 'Fjord' trailer and more

The trailer for Fjord has arrived. The film comes from two-time Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu and stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. It follows what happens to a Norwegian woman, her Romanian husband and their children after allegations of abuse emerge. The movie arrives in theaters on Oct. 9 ...

The official trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 has arrived. This new season of the STARZ original prequel series premieres on Sept. 18. New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays. Jeremy Irvine, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater star in the romantic fantasy drama following the parents of Claire and Jamie from the original Outlander series ...

Leah Remini has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress will be part of the cast of the 16th season of the popular reality series. She confirmed her casting in a post to Instagram on Thursday. "It's true!!" Remini captioned her announcement post. She joins former Million Dollar Listing star Tracy Tutor as the franchise's newest additions ...

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