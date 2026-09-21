In brief: 'American Horror Story' gets a video podcast and more

Season 13 of FX's American Horror Story is getting an official video podcast set to air on Hulu. Each of the four episodes will feature cast and crew members interviewing each other, including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Joey Pollari and Paul Anthony Kelly. The first episode drops Sept. 24, the same day AHS: 13 debuts on FX and Hulu. Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News …

Brad Pitt is reportedly on board for a World War Z sequel. According to Variety, Conclave director Edward Berger will helm the project. Berger recently directed Pitt in the upcoming film The Riders. The original World War Z, about a zombie apocalypse, was released in 2013 …

Reacher star Alan Ritchson is in talks to join the video game movie adaptation Helldivers, Deadline reports. The news comes after Jason Momoa exited the project. The film, directed by Justin Lin, is expected to hit theaters Nov. 10, 2027 ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.