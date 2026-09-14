Bob Mackie, fashion designer to the stars, dies at 87

Celebrity designer Bob Mackie, who created looks for stars including Cher, Diana Ross and Carol Burnett, has died at the age of 87, according to a statement posted Monday on his Instagram page.

"He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do," the statement said. "His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world."

Mackie's extensive and award-winning career spanned over 60 years. The California native started his career as a sketch artist for film costume designers before he became the costume designer for actress and singer Mitzi Gaynor's Las Vegas Review shows in the 1960s.

He went on to design costumes for The Carol Burnett Show for 11 years, an experience he described as "fabulous" in an interview with GMA3 in November 2024.

At the time, Mackie was promoting his documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, and he opened up about what it takes to thrive in costume design.

"When you're a costume designer, you better understand what that person does," Mackie said. "'What, as a performer, what kind of timing do they have? How do they move if they're a dancer?' It's all you have to think about that. You don't just send them out in a sweet little dress and hope for the best. It doesn't work that way."

Mackie was celebrated widely for his work, earning nine Emmy Awards, three Oscar nominations and a coveted spot in the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2002, during his lifetime. He also was recognized for his contributions to The Cher Show with a 2019 Tony Award.

His costumes also graced many theater stages, from Lorelei in 1974 with Carol Channing, to 1999's Minnelli On Minnelli with Liza Minnelli. Mackie launched his ready-to-wear Mackie label in 1982 and even collaborated with Mattel to design stylish outfits for the toy company's iconic Barbie dolls.

Mackie was known for his choice in bright colors, glamorous designs with intricate beadwork and feathers and most notably, his "nude illusion" dresses with mesh paneling that matched wearers' skin tones.

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