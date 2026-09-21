48 Years Later We STILL Remember! Happy Earth Wind and Fire Day

Ba-de-Ya! Say that you remember.

There are songs that simply remind you of a moment, and then there are songs that become part of a Calendar and Earth, Wind, and Fire did just that with their classic 1978 hit “September.”

One specific day in September fans of all ages and cultures come together to celebrate a song that make you forget about the cares of the world and turn into a soulful mass choir with dancing like nobody is watching, singing, and a lot of smiling faces.

As an adult this song hit different as it’s a simple reminder that some of life’s best moments aren’t complicated if you add good music, people, and being present to enjoy the moment while it’s happening.

Your assignment for today: Remember what made you smile, appreciate what STILL does, and make new memories worth remembering.

48 years later....Yes! We STILL remember.

Happy Earth, Wind, and Fire Day