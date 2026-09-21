48 Years Later We STILL Remember! Happy Earth Wind and Fire Day

Earth, Wind and Fire Earth, Wind & Fire perform on stage at Wembley Arena, London, 1991. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns) (Mick Hutson)
By Shawn Knight

Ba-de-Ya! Say that you remember.

There are songs that simply remind you of a moment, and then there are songs that become part of a Calendar and Earth, Wind, and Fire did just that with their classic 1978 hit “September.”

One specific day in September fans of all ages and cultures come together to celebrate a song that make you forget about the cares of the world and turn into a soulful mass choir with dancing like nobody is watching, singing, and a lot of smiling faces.

As an adult this song hit different as it’s a simple reminder that some of life’s best moments aren’t complicated if you add good music, people, and being present to enjoy the moment while it’s happening.

Your assignment for today: Remember what made you smile, appreciate what STILL does, and make new memories worth remembering.

48 years later....Yes! We STILL remember.

Happy Earth, Wind, and Fire Day

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.

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