Listen and Win tickets to Victoria Monet “Frequency of Love” tour!

Listen all week @10am for your chance at the most free tickets to Frequency of Love Tour Starring Victoria Monet. It’s going down Saturday Nov 7th at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

Sponsored by Live nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 9.19.26 through 10.2.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Victoria Monet Frequency of Love Tour on Saturday, November 7th inside the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ