Listen and win tickets to see Wild ‘N Out LIVE!

Listen all week @3pm & 7pm for your chance has the most free tickets to Wild ‘N out Live The next generation tour. It’s going down Saturday Nov. 28th the Kaseya Center.

Sponsored by Live nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 Jamz app between 9/19/26-10/2/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Wild ‘N Out the next generation tour on November 28, 2026 at the Kaseya Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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