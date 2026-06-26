Win tickets to see Bossman Dlow!

Listen all week @4pm for your chance to win tickets to the Motion Party tour starring Bossman Dlow & Special Guest, Yung Miami! It’s going down August 27th at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 6.27.26 through 7.10.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Motion Party tour starring Bossman Dlow & Special Guest, Yung Miami! It’s going down August 27 at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.