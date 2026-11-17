OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WEDR 99 JAMZ Universal Orlando Holiday Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Broward, Miami-Dade, or Palm Beach counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Universal City Development Partners, Ltd. d/b/a Universal Orlando Resort, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on November 28, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 18, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting the Sweepstakes official registration page at 99jamzmiami.com (the “Website”) or on the 99 JAMZ mobile app (the “App”) and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions.

(i) Website : To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the contests page at 99jamzmiami.com, select the “99 JAMZ Universal Orlando Holiday Sweepstakes 2026” link, and complete all the required information and following all posted instructions.

(ii) App : To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates

may apply):

1. Download and install the “99 JAMZ” mobile app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

2. Once you have installed the App, click the “99 JAMZ Universal Orlando Holiday 2026” Sweepstakes tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via either method, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (99jamzmiami.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (99jamzmiami.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Limit : Limit: one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in the Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Winner Selection and Odds. On or about December 21, 2026, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received and select one (1) Grand Prize winner and five (5) Secondary Prize winners. Odds of becoming a winner will depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household across all CMG Miami stations (99 JAMZ (WEDR), Easy 93.1 (WFEZ), The New HITS 97.3 (WFLC) and HOT 105 (WHQT)) participating in any Universal Holiday promotion.

Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the following prizes will be awarded:

Secondary Prize

Two (2) 1-Day Park-to-Park tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure



Tickets subject to additional terms and conditions of issuer



One (1) Universal 1-Day Regular Parking Pass (same day)



Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize to be awarded: $475.98.

Grand Prize

Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodation (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or at another Universal Orlando Resort Hotel (as determined by Universal Orlando in its sole discretion).



Two (2) nights of Overnight Self-Parking at a Universal Orlando Resort Hotel (valid for one (1) vehicle).



Four (4) Universal Orlando 3-Day Park-to-Park tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe theme parks for Grand Prize Winner and up to three (3) Guests.



ARV: $2,715.20

ARV of all prizes to be awarded: $5,095.10.

Prize details subject to change.

Limit : one (1) prize per household.

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE. WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE DESTINATION.

Prize must be used by February 5, 2027, or prize will be forfeited. Travel dates and arrangements are subject to blackout dates between December 26, 2026, and January 3, 2027. Other prize and travel restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Travel dates are subject to Universal Orlando and Sponsor approval. Reservations are subject to availability. Trip must be booked at least seven (7) days prior to intended departure date. If Grand Prize Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of the Grand Prize with fewer than the allotted amount of guests or no guests, the Grand Prize will be awarded to Grand Prize Winner and each participating guest and any remainder of the Grand Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Grand Prize Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. If the Grand Prize Winner is between the ages of eighteen (18) and twenty-one (21) years of age, he/she must be accompanied by an adult, who is at least twenty-one (21) years of age in order to check into the hotel. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Grand Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, air travel, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Hotel accommodations do not include meals, incidentals, tips, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the trip, not specified here. Theme park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only.

Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Orlando reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. Unless otherwise indicated, all tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues such as Hard Rock Live®. Other prize and travel restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Each 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park + 1 Day Regular Parking Ticket entitles one (1) guest admission to BOTH Universal Studios Florida AND Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks on the same day and allows one (1) vehicle access to Regular Parking at the Universal Orlando parking garage on the same day. Includes in-and-out privileges for same vehicle. Not valid for Prime Parking, Valet, RV/Bus, or parking at any Universal Orlando Resort hotel.

Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Ticket does NOT include admission to Universal Epic Universe. Theme park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Orlando reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. Unless otherwise indicated, all tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues such as Hard Rock Live®.

All parts of the prize selected are subject to availability and blackout dates, and subject to change without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this promotion occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Universal in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for any prize or portion of the prize that Universal Orlando is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered.

In connection with any visit to Universal Orlando Resort, please be advised that Universal’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any Universal destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Universal cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of a Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future time. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified via phone or email on or about December 21, 2026. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential qualifiers and winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may includer personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020, within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential qualifiers and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential qualifier or winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential qualifier or winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential qualifier or winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential qualifier or winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute qualifier or winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, UNIVERSAL CITY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, LTD. D/B/A UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the SWEEPSTAKES; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the SWEEPSTAKES; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the SWEEPSTAKES, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the SWEEPSTAKES or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Prize Supplier . Universal City Development Partners, Ltd. d/b/a Universal Orlando Resort (“Universal Orlando”) is a prize supplier only in this promotion, is not a sponsor of this promotion and is not responsible for the administration of the promotion, the collection of entries, or the selection of any winner. Any disputes, claims, and causes of action against Universal Orlando arising out of or relating to any person’s use of or participation in any prize provided by Universal Orlando shall be resolved by applying the laws of Florida, without regard to conflict of laws provisions therein, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, Florida. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees. Sponsor . The WEDR 99 JAMZ Universal Orlando Holiday 2026 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after December 31, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit 99jamzmiami.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WEDR 99 JAMZ Universal Orlando Holiday 2026 Sweepstakes, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Megan Love at megan.love@cmg.com.

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