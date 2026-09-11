Register to win tickets to Beauty Expo 2026!

Join 99 JAMZ for your chance to experience Beauty Weekend 2026, a one-of-a-kind beauty and business expo designed to educate, inspire, and connect beauty professionals and enthusiasts.

Taking place September 25-27 in Fort Lauderdale, this exciting three-day event features expert-led classes, business workshops, networking opportunities, fashion showcases, beauty demonstrations, and hundreds of exhibitors all under one roof. Whether you’re passionate about hair, makeup, skincare, wellness, barbering, or entrepreneurship, Beauty Weekend offers valuable insights, hands-on experiences, and access to some of the industry’s top professionals. Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of South Florida’s premier beauty events!

Buy tickets, here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To register, visit the free 99 JAMZ app and register between 9.12.26 through 9.18.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the 2026 Beauty Expo. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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