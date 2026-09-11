Listen to win tickets to Trick Daddy’s All Black Experience Birthday Bash!

Listen all week @3pm for your chance at the most free tickets to Trick Daddy’s all black experience birthday celebration. It’s going down Saturday, Sept 26th inside Nomi Village.

Sponsored by B. Lee Entertainment, Nomi Village & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 9.12.26 through 9.18.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Trick Daddy’s bday celebration on Saturday, Sept 26 at Nomi Village. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ

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