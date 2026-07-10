LISTEN and WIN tickets to see Don Toliver Nitrous Octane World Tour!

Listen all week @5pm for your chance to win tickets to see Don Toliver on his Nitrous Octane World Tour! It’s going down August 22nd at the Kaseya Center!

Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 7.10.26 through 7.31.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Don Toliver on his Nitrous Octane World Tour on August at the Kaseya Center. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.