Listen and win tickets to the 6th Annual Pompano Fall Fest!

Listen all week @2pm & 4pm for your chance at the most free tickets to Pompano Fall Fest starring Keith Sweat, Plies, Lloyd & more! It’s going down Thanksgiving Weekend Nov. 27th & 28th at the Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield.

Prize only includes tickets to the November 28th, 2026 event.

Sponsored by T-Dogg’s Big Dreams Charity & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 9.12.26 through 11.20.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Pompano Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 28th, 2026. Approx. retail value: $160 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ

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