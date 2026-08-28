Listen ALL DAY Wednesday 9/2 7am-6pm for your chance to win tickets to see Lil Baby at Fall Fest!

Listen ALL DAY Wednesday Sept. 2nd from 7am – 6pm every hour for your chance at the most free tickets to Fall Fest Starring Lil Baby, Yung Miami and more! It’s going down Saturday, September 5th at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Sponsored by IB Da King & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamz app!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 9.2.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Fall Fest on September 5th, 2026 inside the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value: $120. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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