Experience Dine Out Hollywood with the Ultimate Dining Hookup!

Listen all week @10am for your chance to win a gift card Dine Out Hollywood to some of our favorite spots like Privé 954, Aura Lounge and Blue Wave Argentinian Gastropub! They’re all part of Dine Out Hollywood, happening throughout October!

For more information, please visit https://hollywoodfl.org/dineout.

Dine Out

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 10.10.26 through 10.16.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) prize pack of gift cards for restaurants participating in Dine Out Hollywood 2026. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ