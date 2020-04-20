Domestic violence is happening in our homes and our neighborhoods. Recently, we’ve seen just how serious this is across the country.We’re, a live broadcast forum to address mental health, trauma and breaking cycles. The event will broadcast live on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 from 7p-9p. Call in with your comments or questions atOur panelists include a psychotherapist, a survivor, a lawyer, and an expert on managing your rage.⚖️- DeWitt Law Firm❤️🩹- Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Relationship Trauma Expert👨🏾⚕️- Licensed Psychotherapist- Domestic Violence Counselor, Expert and Researcher

For Florida:

Oversees a statewide network of 41 certified domestic violence centers covering all 67 counties. Their 24-hour hotline can connect any survivor to emergency shelter, safety planning, legal advocacy, and crisis counseling in their area.

For Georgia:

Connects survivors to the nearest shelter or agency offering safety planning, counseling, and legal advocacy.

Nationwide:

This is a 24/7 confidential line that connects survivors anywhere in the country to local resources. Since bed availability changes daily, calling connects a survivor to a live advocate who can locate the nearest open bed in real time.