Vic Mensa announces new weekly podcast

Vic Mensa attends the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 5, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

Vic Mensa has announced the launch of a new weekly podcast.

The Vic Mensa Show, produced by his new ORANJ media company, will explore "the intersection of music, politics and culture." It follows his Webby-winning social media storytelling project, Orange Tree Series.

"The Orange Tree illustrated for me the transcendent possibilities of conversation: a space for the discussion of radical ideas, humor, honesty and vulnerability," Mensa says in a statement. "What began as a conversation with my community online is now expanding, through The Vic Mensa Show, to include great minds that I respect across many disciplines."

Chance the Rapper will be the podcast’s first guest. The debut episode premieres Aug. 26 and airs weekly on Wednesdays wherever you get your podcasts.

Season 1 of the podcast will feature 24 episodes. Other confirmed guests include Durand Bernarr, Rapsody, Lena Waithe, Aja Monet and Van Lathan Jr.

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